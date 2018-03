BROWN DEER — The Brown Deer Police Department and the North Shore Fire Department are at the scene of a kitchen fire at the Wendy’s restaurant near Deerwood Drive and Green Bay Road Saturday afternoon, March 24.

.@BrownDeerWIPD on scene of a fire at Wendy’s with @NorthShoreFire and @MilFireDept. Deerwood Dr. and Deerbrook Trl. closed between Green Bay and Brown Deer. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HCcFzOLhjp — BDPD Sgt. Hahn (@BDPD_310) March 24, 2018

The Brown Deer police say Deerwood Drive and Deerbrook Trail are closed between Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road. Police ask people to avoid the area.

