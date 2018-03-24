× Hubertus man arrested for OWI, 4th offense after vehicle found in ditch in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A Hubertus man, 35, was arrested for OWI, fourth offense after his vehicle was found in a ditch in Racine County early Saturday, March 24.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper headed northbound on I-94 spotted the vehicle in the ditch at the County Highway KR on ramp.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, an odor of intoxicants was detected. The driver was arrested after field sobriety tests were peformed. He was then taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and so that he could be medically cleared before he was taken to the Racine County Jail.

In addition to OWI, fourth offense, the man was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle, and he was placed on a hold through “Probation and Parole.”