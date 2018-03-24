Milwaukee firefighters respond to house fire near 51st and Custer

MILWAUKEE — Authorities respond to a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, March 24. It happened around 11:15 a.m. 51st Boulevard in between Sheridan Avenue and Custer Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building.

All occupants made it out safely upon the fire crew’s arrival. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly. Officials say only the second floor was affected.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.