Off-duty Dive Team members forgo planned family events to rescue stranger’s dog on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC — Three members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team — two who were off-duty, jumped into action on Friday night, March 23 when a man’s black lab became stranded on ice surrounded by water on Lake Winnebago.

According to a post on social media, the dog was about a half-mile off short, north of the lighthouse on the lake. Sheriff’s officials said the owner was going to attempt to kayak out over the open water in an attempt to retrieve his pet, but sheriff’s officials stopped him, warning that “the lake is far too dangerous to venture onto right now, and the dog’s owner could’ve easily ended up in trouble himself.”

Sheriff’s officials wanted to highlight the dedication and professionalism of the men and women who work at the sheriff’s office, noting that three Dive Team members responded, one who was working second shift patrol (Deputy Nick Venne), and two who had Friday night plans of their own with their families.

They noted that Sgt. Eric Halbach was off-duty, and just leaving home with his wife and son to celebrate his son’s birthday.

Lt. Chris Dobyns was headed out for dinner and bowling with friends and family to celebrate his own birthday.

Instead of celebrating birthdays, the found themselves leaving their families to rescue a stranger’s pet.

Thankfully, they were able to coax Buddy Boy back to shore and reunite him with his owner.

Pictured below is the owner, his pet Buddy Boy and Sgt. Zitlow, who coordinated the effort from shore.

Officials also shared video showing Buddy Boy stranded on the ice. Nice work by this team!