‘Our voices are powerful:’ Young people call for change during ‘March for Our Lives’ in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Coming together to push for change, hundreds of thousands of people took part in rallies nationwide and around the world, seeking safety for all students after the Parkland, Florida massacre. There was a sea of people outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Saturday, March 24, with signs supporting protection of lives -- not guns. It wasn't just about the march, as a number of speakers also took the stage.

The voices of young people filled the air in downtown Milwaukee, as it is the youth who are leading this movement, and inspiring others to get on board.

People from all walks of life took part in the march, sharing a common desire for change as it relates to our country's gun laws -- focusing on universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

"Our voices collectively are powerful and loud and I expect nothing less than absolute change," a speaker said.

"What we're doing here today matters, and we will make a change," a speaker said.

Those who spoke and took part in Saturday's rally said they'll carry their message forward as they continue to push for change.