× Police called out to area near 1st and National; citations issued after ‘several fights’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Saturday night, March 24 were on scene near 1st and National — where we’re told “several fights” broke out.

This, as an underage, tobacco-free event was taking place.

Police said the event was taking place at the VIP Lounge, and “a couple hundred” patrons were in attendance.

There were no arrests made, but several citations were issued.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.