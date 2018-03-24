× Racine police: 32-year-old man in custody following officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Racine Saturday morning, March 24.

Racine police say they were called to the area of Saint Patrick Street and Douglas Avenue around 3 a.m. about a fight involving a gun. Officers found the suspect and gave commands to give up his weapon. Police say the 32-year-old suspect did not comply and was fired upon by the officers. He was struck and received a non-life threatening injury as a result.

The suspect is in custody.

Officials say the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.