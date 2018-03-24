× Report: Brewers push forward with plan to ‘occasionally’ start Braun at first base

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are pushing forward with a plan to “occasionally” start Ryan Braun, the Crew’s long-time outfielder, at the first base position this season, according to a report from MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

McCalvy is reporting that Braun will be the Brewers’ first baseman on Opening Day on Thursday, March 29 when the Crew faces the Padres “barring an unforeseen issue in the next six days,” McCalvy is reporting.

According ot McCalvy, the plan came about back in January when the Brewers were pursuing outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian yelich, “creating a crowd” with four outfielders — Braun, Cain, Domingo Santana and Yelich.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told McCalvy “I think (Braun) has the skills to play the position.”

