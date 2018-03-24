× Speeds over 115 mph: 2 in custody following pursuit of stolen vehicles in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two people are in custody and another escaped after a 20 mile police pursuit happened early Saturday morning, March 24 in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it all began just before 12:30 a.m. when they were notified by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Fond du lac that they received a 911 report of two vehicles driving reckless at over 100 miles-per-hour on I-41 in Fond du lac County. A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to watch for the vehicles.

At around 12: 40 a.m., officials say the deputy saw the two vehicle driving over 100 miles-per-hour on I-41 near STH 33 in the Town of Addison. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but both vehicles increased their speed and then a pursuit began. Two other deputies stopped in the median in an emergency turnaround on I- 41 south of the pursuit as it approached.

Authorities say the vehicle approached the squad cars in the turnaround and immediately drove into the median. Both cars began driving south in the northbound lanes of I- 41 at a high rate of speed. The vehicles then exited on STH 144 in the Village of Slinger before tire deflation devices deployed. Officials say the pursuit continued until both cars approached a deputy that was deploying tire deflation devices at the intersection of STH 33 and STH 175 in the Town of Addison.

Before reaching that intersection, the cars drove onto a residential property at a high rate of speed causing damage to both cars. The driver of one of the cars exited after his vehicle crashed and he attempted to get into the other vehicle as it was driving around the house –as an attempt to elude deputies. Officials say that vehicle eventually made its way back on STH 175 and continued northbound.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The driver was a 19-year-old Neenah man. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries he suffered during the accident at the residence. He was then taken to jail on several felony charges. Authorities say the 19-year-old is also currently on probation in the State of Wisconsin for armed robbery.

The pursuit of the second vehicle continued into Dodge County before coming back into Washington County. Officials say the vehicle eventually stopped after it became disabled in a field on CTH D near I-41 in the Town of Wayne. The passenger of that car, an 18-year-old Neenah women was taken into custody. The driver escaped.

Authorities say both cars involved in the pursuit were later found to have been stolen overnight in Winnebago County. Speeds exceeded 115 miles-per-hour during the pursuit which lasted 20 miles.

The investigation is ongoing.