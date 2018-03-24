× SWAT Team rescues woman, children ages 2, 5, 8 from Fond du Lac home; man in custody

FOND DU LAC — A woman and three children were rescued from a home after a SWAT Team was dispatched on Saturday evening, March 24 in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac police said it began around 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to the home on Boardman St. near Hickory St. for a report of a “physical domestic violence situation,” involving a man who was “acting in an assaultive manner” toward a woman and possibly, her children.

According to police, a witness reported seeing the incident begin outside the home — with a woman trying to lock herself and her children in her car. The male suspect was said to have gained access to her, dragged her out of the car by her hair and then moved her and the children into the house.

Police attempted to make contact with the individuals inside the home, but were unable to do so — but officers could hear yelling coming from inside, which became quiet once police announced their presence.

Investigators learned the suspect was believed to frequently possess a firearm and had a violent history.

A SWAT Team responded, and around 8:15 p.m., entry was made to the home. The suspect, a Fond du Lac man, 35, was taken into custody — transported to the hospital for medical attention before he was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The woman and three children, ages 2, 5 and 8 were rescued from the home and provided with medical attention. Police said it was believed they were uninjured.