The Easter Bunny visits the Racine Zoo for their EggStravaganza event

RACINE -- Easter is right around the corner which means the Easter bunny will start hopping around and making appearances-- including at the Racine Zoo. They're joining Wake Up to talk about their upcoming "EggStravaganza event."'
About the Racine Zoo EggStravaganza (website)
Gather The Little Ones & Come Enjoy:
- Hunting for the six cluck-cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect eggs
- Play EGG-cellent games
- Make fun crafts & yummy snacktivities
- Take advantage of great food specials at Max & Jenny’s Jungle Grill
- Have your photo taken with our extra special guest...The Easter Bunny!
- Event is included with regular Zoo admission
- Photo with the Easter Bunny is extra
- A digital photo will be emailed to you
Admission Rates:
- Zoo Members: FREE
- Adults: $8
- Child 3-15: $6
- Seniors 62 & Older: $7
- 2 & Younger: FREE