The Easter Bunny visits the Racine Zoo for their EggStravaganza event

Posted 9:26 am, March 24, 2018, by

RACINE -- Easter is right around the corner which means the Easter bunny will start hopping around and making appearances-- including at the Racine Zoo. They're joining Wake Up to talk about their upcoming "EggStravaganza event."'

 

About the Racine Zoo EggStravaganza (website)

Gather The Little Ones & Come Enjoy:

  • Hunting for the six cluck-cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect eggs
  • Play EGG-cellent games
  • Make fun crafts & yummy snacktivities
  • Take advantage of great food specials at Max & Jenny’s Jungle Grill
  • Have your photo taken with our extra special guest...The Easter Bunny!
  • Event is included with regular Zoo admission
  • Photo with the Easter Bunny is extra
  • A digital photo will be emailed to you

Admission Rates:

  • Zoo Members: FREE
  • Adults: $8
  • Child 3-15: $6
  • Seniors 62 & Older: $7
  • 2 & Younger: FREE