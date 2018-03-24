× ‘Very suspicious:’ MFD battle 2 fires at same home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters responded to two fires at the same house within hours of each other Saturday morning, March 24.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the first time they were called out to the building near 23rd and Finn was around 2 a.m. Officials say they found a small rubbish fire on the second floor of the vacant building which was quickly knocked down.

Four hours later, at around 6 a.m., fire crews were called back to the same vacant building for another fire. This time, the flames were showing from the roof.

MFD deemed both of these fires “very suspicious.”

No injuries were reported.