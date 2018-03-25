× 32-year-old man charged in officer-involved shooting in Racine

RACINE — 32-year-old Jeremiah Golden has been charged after an officer-involved shooting a pub took place in Racine early Saturday morning, March 24.

Golden has been charged with the following:

Armed While Intoxicated

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Cocaine with Intent – RDO

Possession of THC – RDO

Resisting/Obstructing

Racine police said they were called to the pub called “Tropical Paradise” on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Kewaunee St. around 3 a.m. — regarding a fight involving a gun.

Officers found the male suspect, identified as Jeremiah Golden, with a gun in his hand and gave him commands to drop his weapon. Police said the suspect did not comply and was fired upon by one the officers. The suspect was struck and received a non-life threatening injury as a result, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was treated for his injury at the hospital.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.