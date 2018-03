BAYSIDE — Police in Bayside said they’re glad no one was hurt after a suspected drunk driver tried to fight officers along the interstate on Saturday, March 24.

Officers released a photo from their squad dashcam, showing the suspect, who appears to be running into traffic on I-43.

Police say the suspect tried to run away, fought with officers and then took off in a vehicle.

He crashed near Mequon Rd. and ran again.

Fire and sheriff’s officials helped take him into custody in the woods nearby.