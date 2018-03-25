× Florida’s governor signs bill that would keep Daylight Saving Time year-round

TAMPA — Florida has taken another step in keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round. Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill that the state’s Legislature overwhelmingly passed in February. It would still need federal approval before it could be implemented.

Keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round means no falling back and no springing ahead.

In summer, there would be daylight from about 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., but in winter, instead of lasting from about 7:20 a.m. until 6 p.m., it would be daylight from around 8:20 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There would be an extra hour for school sports and for people to get home after dark — and gone would be the disruptions in our sleep schedules.

But there’s a dark side, and that would come on winter mornings, when the sun wouldn’t come up until around 8:20 a.m. It would be dark for just about everyone’s morning commute, including for kids at bus stops.

Plus, for five months out of the year, Florida would be an hour ahead of the entire East Coast. The stock market, sports games, flights, conference calls and even New Year’s Eve would be an hour ahead of areas Florida is normally in sync with.

