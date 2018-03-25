× Gov. Walker to sign $100M school safety plan into law Monday in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Governor Scott Walker on Monday, March 26 will sign the $100 million school safety plan into law at Victor Haen Elementary School in Kaukauna — Assembly Bill 843.

The Assembly approved a plan on a 78-8 vote Thursday, March 22, that would lay out $100 million in grants for school security upgrades and require annual school safety drills. The Senate passed that legislation on Tuesday.

“The 1 percent of people or .1 percent who have committed a crime or have an issue where they should not be owning a firearm, are denied that like they should be under current law,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Democrats call it a “fake bill” that will do “nothing” because it won’t expand background checks to private gun sales.

“Like Republicans in Washington, we’re seeing the governor and others trying to do the minimum,” said Democratic State Representative Gordon Hintz.

Governor Walker released the following statement thanking the Wisconsin State Legislature for approving the $100 million School Safety Plan: