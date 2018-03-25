Junior at The Prairie School wants to change the world after playing soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE-- Jordanne Orlowski is a junior at The Prairie School in Racine. She plays for the girl's soccer team. As a freshman she was part of a team that won the State title. She says soccer has been pretty a part of her whole life. Beside playing soccer, Jordanne is also a referee. She has been doing that she was 12, and is now a state level referee. Jordanne also like to volunteer her time. She does it at a senior living center and also at her church. She is planning on going into the dental field. This summer she is going on a trip to Ethiopia to help out dentists and oral surgeons. She says she wants to change the world.

Jordanne Orlowski

The Prairie School

Junior

Soccer player