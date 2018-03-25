Mayville police conduct search for missing 55-year-old woman

MAYVILLE — Mayville police, Fire, EMS and other local responders are conducting a search of the city Mayville for a missing woman Sunday, March 25.

Police say the missing adult is 55-year-old Debra Lyon. Lyon may have walked away from the Crossroads Care Center on Clark Street overnight. Lyon is wearing a black jacket with fur collar and pajama pants.

Authorities are asking residents in that area to check their yards. Volunteer assistance is not needed at this time.

According to police, Lyon was possibly spotted on County highway Y north of Kekoskee. If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911.

