× MFD warns of individuals going door-to-door, posing as firefighters, asking to check smoke alarms

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are issuing a warning following reports of individuals in West Allis going door-to-door, posing as firefighters.

MFD officials said these individuals ask to inspect fire alarms in homes.

They noted that while the Milwaukee Fire Department does install smoke alarms on a daily basis in the city of Milwaukee, there would generally be a fire engine or ladder truck nearby.

If you do not see that, MFD officials ask that you please ask to see a Milwaukee Fire Department ID card or City of Milwaukee badge.

If they do not have that, you’re asked to not let them in and please contact the police.