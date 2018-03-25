× New federal guidelines: Children should never leave the house without sunscreen

MILWAUKEE — New federal guidelines are encouraging doctors to suggest babies use sunscreen as early as six months of age, and they’re suggesting children wear protective clothing whenever they are outside.

Previously, the age was 10 years old.

Researchers say babies are at a greater risk for developing skin cancer as adults when exposed to harmful UV rays, and say children should never leave the house without sunscreen.

