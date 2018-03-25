× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, March 24.

The first shooting happened near 50th and Lisbon around 4:40 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was walking in the area when she heard several gunshots and realized that she was shot. Milwaukee police treated the victim and took her to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening gunshot injury. She is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 8th and Burnham.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was involved in a “road rage incident,” according to police. As the victim parked and exited his vehicle, the suspect drove past and fired multiple gunshots at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening gunshot injury.

MPD continues to seek suspects in both shootings.