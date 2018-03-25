Police: ‘Leave racing to trained professionals;’ there’s already been a crash on Hwy 100 this spring

WEST ALLIS — Spring is here, as the warmer weather sticks around, West Allis police are warning of the dangers of racing, as there has already been a crash on Highway 100.

Police on Thursday, March 22 responded to the area near 114th and Oklahoma for a crash, and an investigation revealed two vehicles were racing when both drivers lost control and crashed.

Fortunately, no one was hurt or killed, but there was significant damage to personal and public property as a result of the crash, police said.

Police shared photos from the crash in an effort to try to discourage this behavior, saying “there have been plenty of racing-related traffic crashes that have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries of those racing and innocent bystanders. We ask all to drive responsibility and refrain from racing on public streets. A few seconds of excitement is not worth a lifetime of regret. Leave racing to trained professionals who race on race tracks.”