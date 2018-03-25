× Racine Fire Department: 1 dead following house fire; $70,000 in damage

RACINE — One person is dead following a house fire in Racine Sunday morning, March 25.

The Racine Fire Department was called to a house near Gilson Street and Taylor Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews began a primary search of the home and found a patient. The patient was later found with injuries “unsustainable to life.”

Authorities say fire crews also found three deceased pets inside the home.

The fire damage was mostly contained to a bedroom with smoke and heat damage extending through the rest of the home. Officials say fire crews secured the property.

Damage is estimated around $70,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.