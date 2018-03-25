Son of volunteer firefighter honored for jumping into action when he saw flames at his own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOHLSVILLE -- In many of Wisconsin's small communities, if there is a fire at your home, there's a good chance a volunteer will be coming to fight it. That was the case during a recent fire in Kohlsville in Washington County. Firefighters are crediting a boy, 10, for saving the day.

He might not be the oldest volunteer, but if you need a tour of the Kohlsville Fire Department, Peyton Theusch, 10, has been coming to the fire station for about half his life.

"I just do whatever my dad tells me to do," said Theusch.

Like many kids, Theusch is very proud of his father.

"Right here. This is my dad's. That's our last name," said Theusch.

Allen Theusch has been a volunteer firefighter at the Kohlsville Fire Department for 25 years. Unfortunately, on the morning of Feb. 15, Dad was at work when the family needed a firefighter at home.

"He was getting ready for school and I had smelled something and he said goodbye and when he turned to say goodbye he saw a flame in the corner cabinet," said Dana Theusch, Peyton's mom.

"And I just quickly dropped my bag," said Peyton Theusch.

In their kitchen, flames were growing.

"Yeah, that was scary," said Peyton Theusch.

Luckily, Peyton's father isn't the only first responder his listens to. Volunteers like Tracy Herman and Deanna Kedinger visit his school every year. Last year's lesson on how to use a fire extinguisher stuck.

"It could have been totally gone that day if he didn't knock down the fire the way he did," Herman said.

After grabbing the extinguisher in the garage, Peyton Theusch attacked the flames and then escaped safely with his mom and dogs.

"PASS: Pull the pin, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle and sweep. I just died it down so it would it wouldn't keep burning. There would have been a big hole in the side of our house," said Peyton Theusch.

The fire did damage the kitchen, but Peyton's actions bought firefighters enough time to save the home.

"An officer on scene said 'where did you learn that?' And he said 'I learned that from fire prevention -- from these guys'" said Dave Beck, first assistant chief.

"I was just thinking, 'what would I do if I don't do anything?'" Peyton Theusch said.

For his quick thinking and brave actions, firefighters had a surprise for Peyton Theusch. In front of his class, he received a fire extinguisher with his name on it, and an award for his bravery.

"Yeah, they shocked me!" he said.

This volunteer who has spent his whole life looking up to his dad, now has the whole community in awe of him.

"I'm sure it's not going to be the last fire he's fighting with Kohlsville!" said Herman.

The Theusch family said a faulty toaster is likely to blame for the fire. They're fixing the damage and hope to be back in their home in a few months.

Meanwhile, Peyton Theusch said he plans to be a volunteer firefighter when he grows up, just like his dad.