‘There’s not another house that’s like it,’ and it could be yours — for free, but there’s a catch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAVAN -- An architectural treasure in the City of Delavan is yours for the taking, but there's a catch.

It is nearly 150 years old, and the home that sits on S. 5th St. could be yours.

"It is very ornate. It's Italianate with Gothic elements," said Patti Marsciano, president of the Delavan Historical Society.

Believed to have been built in 1871 by its original owner, the home is unique to Delavan.

"There's not another house that's like it," said Marsciano.

The original wood flooring, archways and ornate details take you back in time.

"People drive past and they say, 'oh it's really kind of neat, but it's kind of run-down.' Then you go inside and the possibilities are there," said Marsciano.

In 2017, the city purchased the land to expand its library, located just around the corner. The property will likely serve as additional parking space. That means the house has to go. It'll either be demolished, or given away for free.

Tempted?

There's one catch that might make you think twice before signing on the dotted line.

"Whoever wants the house will have to cover the cost of moving it to wherever they want to go -- the whole house," said Mel Nieuwenhuis, mayor of Delavan.

The foundation, however, must stay. Moving the structure will be no easy task.

"It's all or nothing. It's quite an operation. It doesn't happen quick," said Nieuwenhuis.

It is expected to be pricey -- so much so that the city isn't willing to move it.

"We really hope someone is willing to save this old house and make it come alive again," said Marsciano.

If no one claims the house by July 31, the city plans to start demolition in the fall.

Those with serious inquiries should contact the City of Delavan by CLICKING HERE.