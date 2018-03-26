15 years in prison for man convicted in double shooting after fender bender in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man convicted in connection with a double shooting that happened after a fender bender in Milwaukee in June of 2017 has been sentenced to prison

Evan Brookshire, 29, in February pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime.

In court on Monday March 26, he was sentenced to serve seven-and-a-half years in prison and four years extended supervision on each charge — to be served consecutively, for a total of 15 years in prison and eight years extended supervision.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay more than $29,000 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the neighborhood near Appleton and Capitol late on June 30, 2017 for a report of a shooting. There were two victims — one suffered a wound to the left side of his chest, the other a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The complaint indicates Brookshire was the passenger in a van that bumped into a car on Appleton Ave. near Capitol Dr.

Two people in the car that was bumped got out of their vehicle to exchange information. The driver of the van told police, “next thing he knew, (Brookshire) and a passenger in the other vehicle got out and began to exchange words, and then shots were fired.” The driver of the van indicated he saw Brookshire “with his gun shooting at the two guys.”

Police a short time later pulled the van over — and the occupants, including Brookshire, were all arrested.

When a police detective conducted a search on the van, he “recovered a black 9 shot .22 caliber revolver. The revolver was located on the floorboard of the vehicle, directly below the front passenger seat which was where (Brookshire) was seated.”