Caught on camera: Beaver Dam police searching for suspect who robbed Marco’s Pizza

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza — located near Maple Avenue and Center Street.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and upon making contact with an employee, indicated that it was a robbery and that he was armed. He then advised the employee to open the cash drawer.

The employee complied with the demands and the suspect exited the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’09”- 6’0″, thin build, possibly early 20s. He was wearing a dark colored coat with horizontal seams across the front, a hooded sweatshirt, flat brimmed baseball cap, faded jeans and dark colored tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Corey Johnson at 920-356-2560.

