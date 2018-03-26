Caught on camera: West Allis police need help identifying theft suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a theft at a business around 108th and Greenfield.

The subject is described as a black female, approximately 20 to 23 years old, wearing a black coat with a red hood, a gray sweater, blue jean pants, a red knit hat and shoes that are black, white, and red.

The subject left the business in an older black or dark blue 4-door vehicle, which had a Russ Darrow dealer placard on the rear bumper.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.