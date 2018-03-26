Confirmed: Wisconsin DNR says tracks found in Wauwatosa are from cougar

WAUWATOSA — Wildlife biologists from the Wisconsin DNR confirm tracks found in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Feb. 18 are indeed cougar tracks. The update from the DNR comes after multiple other recent reports of cougar sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties.

The latest cougar sighting came from a property in Erin, Wisconsin. Property owner Alex Ginter checked his trail camera Saturday morning, March 24 and shared with FOX6 News photos that appear to show a large cat on his property near Druid Lake and Hall in Erin. He believes his camera may have captured two different cougars.

Gintner said one of the images is from March 12, and the second image, and the video he captured via his trail camera are from Friday, March 23. If you look at the images, the size of the animal looks different.

DNR officials have said the chances there are two cougars is “extremely unlikely.”

Meanwhile, CLICK HERE to access information regarding confirmed cougar sightings in 2018 via the DNR’s website.