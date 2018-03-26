“Dang! That’s Good!” Imperial Flavors Beverage Co. has been in beverage industry since 1964

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Imperial Flavors Beverage Co. highlights Dang! Soda. Imperial Flavors is a family-owned and operated business that has been involved in the beverage industry since 1964.

About Imperial Flavors Beverage Company (website)

Imperial Flavors Beverage Company currently produces Root Beer, Butterscotch Root Beer and Red Cream Soda using pure cane sugar as well as Diet Root Beer and Diet Butterscotch Root Beer.

In the early 1960’s on Milwaukee’s famous Lower Eastside a unique, but classic flavor was created. Our Italian cherry flavor was developed to duplicate the taste of maraschino cherries preserved in maraschino juice. These cherries are the foundation for the flavoring used in our Italian Cherry Soda. Dang! That’s Good Italian Cherry Soda is the newest member of our family.