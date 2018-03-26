Every time you go grocery shopping you could be putting money back in your pocket, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Every time you go grocery shopping you could be putting money right back in your pocket -- and all you need is a smartphone. Rob Haswell discovered how one Madison-based company is turning receipts into rewards.

"So all you do with Fetch Rewards -- it's a free app, you download it. Sign up, scan your grocery receipt from any store and any time any of the 250+ brands are on your receipt, you're gonna save."

Those 250 brands earn your points -- and those points turn into electronic gift cards for places like Sephora, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Visa cash card.

It's as simple as shop, then scan. Once you've finished scanning your receipt, you'll see your savings almost immediately.

Recipts can be scanned within 14 days of purchase.

And the points you earn aren't the only way to save money while using fetch. Once you're ready to redeem your savings, you can claim your e-gift card right in the app.