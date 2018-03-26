Is it routine, or superstition? Brewers’ pitchers weigh in on what they do to get game ready

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Some call it unique. Others may reference a quirk. Some of the Milwaukee Brewers’ players have their own way of doing things. Is it routine, or superstition?

“I think in spring training, just a routine, kind of get in the routine for the season, kind of get ready for what happens when April hits,” said Chase Anderson, Brewers’ pitcher.

“No. There’s no superstition with it, but I’m pretty sure people in here would say I’m pretty OCD about my routine. You know, there’s confidence in preparation, you know?” said Jimmy Nelson, Brewers’ pitcher.

Almost every player has his way of going about his business, but for the Brewers, it seems as though the pitchers are the ones who are the most peculiar about their ways.

“I kind of only, I try to mellow myself down a little bit because I kind of get hyped up a little bit too much. Because, especially in the higher leverage situations and stuff like that, the adrenaline starts kicking in and so the only thing I kind of do is just do a couple of breaths, deep breaths and kind of relax myself — but there are some guys with much more extreme, extreme things than I have,” said Jacob Barnes, Brewers’ pitcher.

Cory Knebel also goes through what he calls a routine.

“‘Usually it’s about right before the game. I like to shower and clear my mind there, and usually about the 5th or 6th inning, I like to get up and kind of walk around, pitcher’s mound, home plate. Just kind of make those rounds a little bit. That helps clear my head. Then I get to watch the game a little bit, it’s usually my quiet time. Don’t mess with me. I’m getting my mind right,” said Knebel.

An interesting analysis came from Anderson, ans he flips a switch with his routine when the regular season starts.

“I think it crosses over a little bit. I mean, I have a couple of superstitious things. I wear my dad’s clothes on home starts, just kind of to honor him. I eat a ham sandwich if it’s a night game — but nothing crazy. I shave my face on those days, but nothing like ‘it has to be this way.’ If that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” said Anderson.

Then there’s Brent Suter.

“No real superstitions,” said Suter.

Barnes seems to have a different opinion of Suter.

“He sometimes screams at himself. He does little different things like that,” said Barnes.

“I do like, a weird exorcism of negative energy. Like, I let all the negative thoughts get in for a second and I just kind of like, shake them out, so that’s one thing I do that just kind of makes me feel better and channel that energy in the right direction, but besides that, I don’t wear the same socks every day or anything like that,” said Suter.

All right man, whatever works for you,” said Barnes.

So if it is superstition or routine or somewhere in the middle, all these guys know is if it helps them play better, they’re going to keep doing it.