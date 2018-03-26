Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies: “All of our delicious fruit blends are 100% natural”

MILWAUKEE -- We're in the doldrums of "Farch." You know, that period of February and March when it seems it's never going to warm up! Marcus Fink with Maui Wowi joins Real Milwaukee to change that!
About Maui Wowi (website)
Founded in 1982 by Jeff & Jill Summerhays, Maui Wowi Hawaiian was built to provide their ‘Ohana (family) a healthy alternative to the sugar and fat-laden foods that seemed to be everywhere.Today, Maui Wowi has grown into a wildly successful franchise system with over 450 domestic franchise operations in 48 states and 6 countries including the United States. Anywhere people gather, Maui Wowi Hawaiian is connecting to the mind, heart and soul of our customers in the true Aloha Spirit!