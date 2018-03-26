× Medical examiner: Woman, 49, ‘mauled to death by her dog’ near 28th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a woman, 49 who was “mauled to death by her dog.”

The woman was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 25 at her home near 28th and Clybourn.

The medical examiner said an autopsy was done Monday, March 26, and the cause of death is: multiple puncture and blunt force injuries due to mauling by dogs. The death has been ruled an accident.

According to a report from the medical examiner, the woman was found dead by her family at her home. She had not been seen in a day, and the report says there was “possible animal activity seen on her.”

She’s been identified as Hong Saengsamly.

The report says Saengsamly was last known to be alive on Friday, March 23 around 4:30 p.m., when her daughter left her home. On Saturday, her son came to her home to check on her because no one was able to speak to her during the day. At that point, one of her dogs “began to guard her” and “growled” at her son. He attempted to get the dog away from her, but the dog “became hostile,” so Saengsamly’s son ” shot the dog twice.” The woman was found in the kitchen; the dog next to her, the report says. The report says a smaller dog, possibly a chihuahua, had blood on him, but another dog, possibly a pit bull, did not.

In a separate room connected to the kitchen, the report says a large black and white pit bull type dog was found laying on its side — shot twice. There were two additional bullet holes in the north wall of the room.

The woman was pronounced dead early on March 25. A gun was found on the kitchen counter.

According to the report, the woman’s son indicated “none of the dogs were violent, and they had never attacked a person before.”