Michael Geiger to be sentenced; convicted of embezzling $200K+ from Tripoli Shriners

MILWAUKEE — A man convicted of embezzling more than $200,000 from the Tripoli Shriners is scheduled to be sentenced in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Monday afternoon, March 26. The guilty party is Michael Geiger — the former director of the Tripoli Shriners.

Geiger was found guilty on March 5 of one count of theft/embezzlement, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime. He faces up to ten years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Geiger, the center’s former director, “conducted numerous unauthorized bank transactions for his personal gain.” The complaint indicates he stole more than $200,000 during a two-year period between 2009-2010. The money that was embezzled was intended to go to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.