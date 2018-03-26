Recognize him? Officials seek suspect who robbed BMO Harris Bank in Lomira

LOMIRA — Dodge County sheriff’s officials are seeking a suspect after a robbery Monday, March 26 at the BMO Harris Bank on E. Main St. near East Ave.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said a male suspect, wearing a red hooded coat, blue jeans and sunglasses, entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers.
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash — leaving in a silver, four-door vehicle that appeared to be a Lexus E300.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lomira police, or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
