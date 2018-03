Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- Shorewood police are asking for the public's help to identify the person captured by surveillance video at a home in the village.

Officials posted the video on Facebook -- indicating the clip in particular was captured at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 24.

If you recognize the person in the video, you are urged to contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.

In the Facebook post, police say, "Thank you for locking up Shorewood."