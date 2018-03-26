The Temptations, The Four Tops, Foreigner among last acts announced for State Fair Main Stage

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, March 26 The Temptations and The Four Tops will serenade the Main Stage crowd on Thursday, Aug. 9 — and Foreigner will take the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The Temptations will bring their classics like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” to the Main Stage. They received the 2013 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and are recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Artists; multiple members have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Legendary vocal quartet The Four Tops, originally hailing from Detroit, will join The Temptations. Known as one of the first defining bands of Motown sound, The Four Tops are immediately recognized for hits like “Ain’t No Woman” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).” All seating for this 7:30 p.m. show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.

Again, Foreigner will take the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 11. From “Feels Like the First Time” to “I Want To Know What Love Is,” the legendary rockers have produced hit after hit since the late 70s. Since its inception in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 80 million records, including 37.5 million in the U.S.

American rock band Living Colour will open the 8 p.m. show. The group won two Grammy Awards for the hit single “Cult of Personality” and the album “Time’s Up” in 1990 and 1991, and were awarded Best New Artist at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.

Tickets for The Temptations and The Four Tops, Foreigner, and previously announced Why Don’t We and Cole Swindell ALL go ON SALE Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com, the State Fair Ticket Office and charge by phone at 800-514-3849.

Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.