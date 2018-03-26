× Woman, 67, sexually assaulted on Kenosha County Bike Trail; suspect sought

KENOSHA — Kenosha County sheriff’s officials say a woman, 67, was sexually assaulted while walking alone on the Kenosha County Bike Trail.

It happened Sunday, March 25 around 12:45 p.m. Kenosha County sheriff’s officials listed the address as 9100 block of Kenosha County Bike Trail.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman was walking alone northbound on the bike trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the scene on foot southbound on the bike path.

The description given by the victim of the suspect is that of a black man in his 30s, standing 5’08” tall with a stocky build.

The victim was transported by rescue to hospital where she was treated and released.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is increasing patrol activity in the area.

Citizens are reminded to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department wants to encourage anyone with any information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers or the sheriff’s department directly.