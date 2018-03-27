$1,000 reward issued for info. leading to arrest after armed robbery at Sussex gas station

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper, chairwoman of Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County, has announced that CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Sussex.

It happened on Feb. 13, around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say a masked gunman entered the Clark gas station on Main St. near Waukesha Ave. in Sussex — brandishing a silver revolver in his right hand and verbally demanding cash.

The gunman then exited the gas station and was last seen running eastbound through the gas station parking lot towards Waukesha Ave.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, standing 5’9” to 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask at the time of the incident. The suspect was also wearing one dark-colored winter glove on his right hand, and a blue latex glove on his left hand.

Waukesha County sheriff’s officials ask that anyone who may have surveillance camera footage in the surrounding area to please review it and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Waukesha County at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com to “Submit-A-Tip,” or contact Detective Hoppe at 262-896-8047. All tips are confidential and may qualify the tipster for the cash reward.