× 2 arrested in Milwaukee Co. after incident at Sheboygan Walmart, pursuit reaching 115 miles-per-hour

SHEBOYGAN — Two people were arrested in Milwaukee County after a pursuit that began in Sheboygan County, reaching speeds of up to 115 miles-per-hour.

According to Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials, this all began around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, when a 911 call came in from the Walmart store on Vanguard Dr. near County Highway J requesting assistance with an incident at the store.

As a deputy was being dispatched, the two females alleged to be involved fled the parking lot in a vehicle.

A description of the vehicle and direction of travel was obtained.

A Kohler officer located the vehicle as it was traveling south on I-43, and conducted a traffic stop. A deputy soon joined the stop and made contact with the driver, before the vehicle fled the scene at speeds up to 115 miles-per-hour.

Another deputy deployed a tire deflation device around Mile Marker 115, and deflated several of the vehicle’s tires.

Deputies and Kohler police discontinued the pursuit at Pebble Beach Rd., the south county line for Sheboygan County.

The suspect vehicle continued through Ozaukee County and into Milwaukee County — where it finally stopped due to damage.

The passenger was taken into custody by Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies in reference to an active warrant, and the operator was charged with misdemeanor theft and bail jumping, eluding an officer, operating while suspended, reckless driving and felony drug charges.