Brewers to host ‘The Sandlot’ 25th Anniversary Night at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The Sandlot,” with a special anniversary night of the movie at Miller Park on Saturday, August 4.

During The Sandlot 25th Anniversary Night, fans will join Christian “Benny the Jet” Yelich, Eric “Squints” Sogard, Chase “Tommy Repeat” Anderson and the rest of the Crew, a news release says. Following the game, all fans will be treated to a free showing of the movie.

Earlier this month, the Brewers hit the back fields of Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona to reenact their favorite scene from the movie:

That’s not all, fans who purchase a special ticket package to the game will receive a limited-edition Brewers “Great Hambino” bobblehead.

Ticket packages start at just $22, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

Tickets are limited, the news release says, and only those who purchase the special Theme Night ticket package are eligible to receive that game’s promotional item.

