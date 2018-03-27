Caught on camera: 2 suspects sought for attempted theft from Menards, T-Mobile store

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with two attempted retail theft incidents that occurred Monday, March 26.

The first incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the Oak Creek Menards. Police say two suspects entered the store — and the suspect in the neon hat concealed a WIFI doorbell cam, WIFI video monitor, and WIFI video doorbell in his coat. The total value of the items was $339.95.

The subject attempted to leave the store but was stopped by store security. The subject then left the items and exited the store.

Both subjects then left store and got into a grey, four-door vehicle without any plates. They fled southbound on S 27th Street.

Around 4:06 p.m. that same day, Oak Creek police then responded to the T-Mobile store on Howell Avenue for a theft.It was determined the same subjects then attempted to steal Beats headphones from the store.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Officer Henry Narrai of the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.