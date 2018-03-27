Caught on camera: Brookfield police seek suspects who stole $600+ worth of DVDs

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help to identify a pair of people they say were involved with the theft of DVDs.

Officials say on Monday, March 19, the two subjects entered a Target store on W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield — and stole $607.67 worth of DVDs. The suspects allegedly concealed the DVDs in a shoulder bag belonging to the female suspect before exiting the store.

One suspect is described as a male, white, 6’ tall, 165 lbs., in his 20s, with brown hair and a scar or scab on the left side of his face.

The second suspect is described as a female, white, 5’6” tall, 145 lbs., brown hair, in her 20s.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these suspects is urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.