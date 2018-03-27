Caught on camera: Utah trooper struck by vehicle on snowy road, thrown into the air

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

UTAH -- A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle, and sent flying into another car!

It happened Sunday, March 25 in Sardine Canyon, about 75 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs on a snow-covered road when it happened. Dashcam video shows him walking toward a stranded car when another vehicle came sliding into the picture. It hit Brenchley, and sent him flying into the air -- right into the stranded car.

It's a miracle that he survived.

"I woke up and I saw snow and I was layin' there...and knocked the wind outta me. I was gaspin' for breath. I was right up against a car, and I remember thinkin' to myself, 'I've been hit,'" Brenchley said.

Brenchley, a married father of four, suffered four broken ribs and a broken scapula. He's expected to recover.