Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to lift temporary visitor restriction starting Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Children Hospital of Wisconsin will lift as of Wednesday, March 28, the temporary visitor restriction it put in place due to concerns over this year’s flu virus.

Normal visitation practices will resume at 8 a.m. at the Milwaukee hospital and 9 a.m. at the Fox Valley hospital.

In a news release, hospital officials stated the following:

“We thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this restriction, especially those families most impacted. “Regardless of the season or current visitation policy, patient health and safety is always our primary goal. While this specific restriction has been lifted, visitors who are sick should not visit patients in the hospital.”

Updates can be found at chw.org/flu.