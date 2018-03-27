Classes and camps: A trip to the Milwaukee Co. Zoo is a great adventure for kids, adults

MILWAUKEE -- A trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo is a great adventure for kids and adults. And classes through the Zoological Society only deepen that experience. Carl is exploring all the different classes and camps -- including a junior vet program.
About Milwaukee County Zoo (website)
Our objective is to promote an appreciation for all animals and to support conservation of their diverse habitats. We’ve grown significantly since our 1892 inception, but we maintain a strong commitment to our vision and mission.
Our Vision:
The Milwaukee County Zoo will be a zoo of renown with a reputation as a leader in animal management, conservation, research and education within a wholesome recreational environment enjoying the admiration of the citizens of Milwaukee County as well as all zoo guests and other zoos of the world.
Our Mission:
The Milwaukee County Zoo will inspire public understanding, support and participation in global conservation of animal species and their environment by creating a unifying bond between our visitors and the living earth and provide an environment for personal renewal and enjoyment for our guests by:
-
Contributing to world wide animal management, conservation and research efforts
-
Fostering sound physical, psychological and social development for the animal groups in our care
-
Sharing our knowledge with the intent to reinforce the human-animal-earth bond
-
Improving the quality of our professional development, administration and operating environment
-
Striving for the financial self-sufficiency of the organization
-
Continuing the public-private partnership with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee County