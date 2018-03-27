Fire causes “substantial damage” to Fond du Lac garage, cause electrical in nature

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters on Monday night, March 26 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Maple Avenue near Ray Street in Fond Du Lac. The call came in shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the building and made a fire attack on the garage.  The fire was contained to the garage, but not before substantial damage occurred.

(Courtesy: FDL Fire/Rescue)

Fond du Lac police provided traffic control and scene management.

The fire investigation and interviews revealed the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews will be canvasing the area to educate individuals on the importance of fire safety.