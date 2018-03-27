Fire causes “substantial damage” to Fond du Lac garage, cause electrical in nature

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters on Monday night, March 26 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Maple Avenue near Ray Street in Fond Du Lac. The call came in shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the building and made a fire attack on the garage. The fire was contained to the garage, but not before substantial damage occurred.

Fond du Lac police provided traffic control and scene management.

The fire investigation and interviews revealed the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews will be canvasing the area to educate individuals on the importance of fire safety.