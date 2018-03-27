Firefighters respond to structure fire in Menomonee Falls, no one injured

MENOMONEE FALLS — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, March 27 responded to the scene of a fire on Marcy Road, south of Silver Spring, in Menomonee Falls.

The call came in around 6:15 a.m. after the residents noticed smoke coming from a two-story structure located on the property.

According to police, the owners have a landscaping business, however, the building with the smoke was used as a gym — with a racquetball court, weights and other workout equipment.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

No one was injured.