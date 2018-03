× Foxconn purchases electronics, smartphone accessories company Belkin

RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn is making a big move to increase its presence in the United States — buying electronics and smartphone accessories company “Belkin.”

The deal is reportedly worth $866 million, and also gives Foxconn ownership of Linksys internet routers and smart home system Wemo.

This, as Foxconn finalizes plans to begin building a $10 billion facility in Racine County.